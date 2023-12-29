en English
Health

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Initiates Third Phase of State’s Flagship Health Scheme

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:39 am EST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Initiates Third Phase of State's Flagship Health Scheme

In an ambitious move to provide universal health coverage, the Odisha government has launched the third phase of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), a health assurance scheme. Announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, this expansion aims to encompass all families, primarily in rural areas, not covered in the previous phases. The BSKY Nabin Card, a new introduction to the scheme, will provide eligible families with a cashless healthcare of up to Rs 5 lakh per annum, with a higher limit of Rs 10 lakh for women, in both in-state and out-of-state empaneled private hospitals.

BSKY: A Journey Towards Universal Health Coverage

Since its inception in August 2018, BSKY has undergone a phased implementation. The first phase saw the provision of free services across all public health facilities, while the second phase extended this benefit to all ration card holders by offering cashless care in private facilities. Currently, the scheme caters to over 45 lakh individuals each month with free healthcare and extends cashless treatment to 1.3 lakh beneficiaries in private hospitals. The total healthcare expenditure under the scheme sums to approximately Rs 260 crores each month.

Impacting Lives, Ensuring Financial Security

Over the past five years, BSKY has successfully provided nearly 21 lakh patients with cashless healthcare worth roughly Rs 4,500 crore. The initiative aims to protect families from the financial burden that often accompanies treatment for critical illnesses. By providing cashless care, the scheme is helping families maintain financial stability during challenging times, thereby contributing to the overall improvement of the state’s health and economic status.

BSKY Phase Three: Expanding Health Assurance

The third phase of the BSKY, marked by the introduction of the BSKY Nabin Card, is expected to bring health assurance to approximately 90% of Odisha’s population. With this expansion, an additional 10 lakh families will benefit from the scheme, making it one of the most far-reaching health initiatives in the state. In light of these developments, the Odisha government stands firm in its decision to focus on BSKY’s expansion rather than joining the Ayushman Bharat initiative, asserting that BSKY is more effective in achieving universal health coverage.

Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

