OCD Linked to 82% Higher Risk of Premature Death, Study Finds

A recent study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden has shed light on the grave correlation between Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and premature death. The research reveals that individuals diagnosed with OCD have an 82% higher risk of dying earlier compared to those devoid of the condition. The study monitored 61,378 people with OCD and 613,780 individuals without OCD over a span exceeding four decades, from 1973 to 2020.

Mortality Risk and Causes

Remarkably, the average age of death for people with OCD was established at 69 years, significantly lower than those without OCD at 78 years. This escalation in mortality risk in OCD patients was attributed to both natural and unnatural causes.

The natural causes leading to the increased mortality comprised heightened risks of dying from lung diseases, mental and behavioral disorders, diseases of the urinary and reproductive organs, endocrine, nutritional, and metabolic diseases, diseases of the blood vessels, nervous system, and digestive system. An intriguing find was the 13% lower risk of death from cancer in the OCD group, a phenomenon that remains a mystery.

Unnatural Causes of Death

Unnatural causes of death identified within the study mainly pointed towards suicide. Individuals with OCD presented an almost five-fold increased risk of suicide compared to those without the disorder. Additionally, a 92% heightened risk of accidental death, including traffic accidents and falls, was noted amongst those with OCD.

OCD, Genetics, and Environment

The study accounted for other mental health disorders and conducted a comparative analysis with siblings without OCD. The results indicated that these findings could be attributed to OCD itself rather than to genetic or environmental factors shared within families.

The groundbreaking study, authored by Lorena Fernández de la Cruz et al, was published in the BMJ (2024). It contributes significantly towards understanding the specific mortality risks associated with OCD. The findings underscore the imperative need for early detection, proper diagnosis, and effective treatment of OCD, as well as the necessity for healthcare professionals to be cognizant of the increased mortality risk and implement appropriate preventive measures.