OBI Pharma Receives FDA Clearance for Novel Cancer Drug OBI-992

OBI Pharma, a leading player in the field of oncology, has garnered the FDA’s approval for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for OBI-992. This breakthrough antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targets TROP2, a protein that is crucially expressed in a variety of solid tumors. As part of the next steps, OBI Pharma is gearing up to commence a Phase 1/2 clinical trial early this year. The trial will explore the safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of OBI-992 in patients with advanced solid tumors, which includes non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, and gastric cancer.

OBI-992: A Novel Weapon Against Cancer

Originally in-licensed from Biosion, Inc., OBI-992 is designed to deliver a potent topoisomerase I inhibitor payload directly to tumor cells. It has demonstrated significant antitumor efficacy and a favorable safety profile in animal models, setting high expectations for its performance in human trials.

OBI Pharma: A Torchbearer in Oncology

Based in Taiwan and founded in 2002, OBI Pharma is dedicated to developing cancer therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company’s portfolio boasts a diverse range of immuno-oncology agents and ADCs that target various cancer-related proteins. Additionally, it is also working on a small-molecule prodrug that targets the AKR1C3 enzyme, further augmenting its anti-cancer arsenal.

Unveiling OBI-992

Ming-Tian Lai, Chief Scientific Officer at OBI Pharma, unveiled OBI-992 at the ‘Your Flagship ADC Event in Europe’. In his presentation, Lai emphasized the unique features of OBI-992 and its promising potential in clinical trials. As the company moves forward with its clinical trials, the oncology community watches with bated breath, hopeful for a new weapon in the fight against cancer.