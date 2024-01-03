en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

OBI Pharma Receives FDA Clearance for Novel Cancer Drug OBI-992

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST
OBI Pharma Receives FDA Clearance for Novel Cancer Drug OBI-992

OBI Pharma, a leading player in the field of oncology, has garnered the FDA’s approval for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for OBI-992. This breakthrough antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targets TROP2, a protein that is crucially expressed in a variety of solid tumors. As part of the next steps, OBI Pharma is gearing up to commence a Phase 1/2 clinical trial early this year. The trial will explore the safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of OBI-992 in patients with advanced solid tumors, which includes non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, and gastric cancer.

OBI-992: A Novel Weapon Against Cancer

Originally in-licensed from Biosion, Inc., OBI-992 is designed to deliver a potent topoisomerase I inhibitor payload directly to tumor cells. It has demonstrated significant antitumor efficacy and a favorable safety profile in animal models, setting high expectations for its performance in human trials.

OBI Pharma: A Torchbearer in Oncology

Based in Taiwan and founded in 2002, OBI Pharma is dedicated to developing cancer therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company’s portfolio boasts a diverse range of immuno-oncology agents and ADCs that target various cancer-related proteins. Additionally, it is also working on a small-molecule prodrug that targets the AKR1C3 enzyme, further augmenting its anti-cancer arsenal.

Unveiling OBI-992

Ming-Tian Lai, Chief Scientific Officer at OBI Pharma, unveiled OBI-992 at the ‘Your Flagship ADC Event in Europe’. In his presentation, Lai emphasized the unique features of OBI-992 and its promising potential in clinical trials. As the company moves forward with its clinical trials, the oncology community watches with bated breath, hopeful for a new weapon in the fight against cancer.

0
Health Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist

By BNN Correspondents

MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion

By Salman Akhtar

From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia

By Nitish Verma

Denmark's Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst ...
@Europe · 2 mins
Denmark's Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst ...
heart comment 0
Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood

By Momen Zellmi

Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood
FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma’s Novel ADC Cancer Therapy

By Rafia Tasleem

FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma's Novel ADC Cancer Therapy
Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare Dispute Leaves 58,000 Patients Out-of-Network

By Olalekan Adigun

Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare Dispute Leaves 58,000 Patients Out-of-Network
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
Latest Headlines
World News
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
10 seconds
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
27 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
28 seconds
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
40 seconds
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
44 seconds
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
57 seconds
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
1 min
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
1 min
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
1 min
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app