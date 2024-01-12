en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals

In a striking revelation, a new scientific study has uncovered a connection between obesity and an escalated likelihood of developing an incurable form of blood cancer. The research suggests that individuals with elevated body mass indexes (BMIs) are at a higher risk of being diagnosed with myeloma, a currently incurable type of blood cancer. Myeloma affects plasma cells in the bone marrow, leading to symptoms such as bone pain, fatigue, and recurrent infections.

Obesity and Myeloma: Unveiling the Connection

The study’s findings hinge on the analysis of a substantial cohort, hinting that obesity might contribute significantly to the onset of this disease. The research discovered that obese people are 73 percent more likely to have monoclonal gammopathy (MGUS), a benign blood condition often preceding multiple myeloma. Furthermore, heavy smoking and inadequate sleep were found to be correlated with detectable levels of MGUS, whereas highly active individuals had a lower likelihood of having it.

A Deeper Dive into the Data

The researchers identified that a high early adult BMI is associated with a 57% increased risk of Multiple Myeloma (MM) in Black women. This conclusion was drawn based on an evaluation of 55,276 participants in the Black Women’s Health Study spanning 26 years. Hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were utilized to estimate the associations of BMI and height with MM.

Implications and Future Directions

The results underline the criticality of weight management as a preventive measure for blood cancer, particularly in Black populations. The findings add to the mounting evidence underscoring the harmful health effects associated with obesity, reinforcing public health initiatives aimed at addressing and reducing obesity rates. Going forward, the researchers plan to explore more precise ways of measuring obesity than BMI and understand the influence of modifiable risk factors on cancer risk.

0
Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Long-standing chief of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK), Mike Delisle, has announced his resignation from the Council, a decision prompted by a period of illness, which led him to reevaluate his priorities. After serving over 22 years in the MCK, a diagnosis of pneumonia and ulcers, followed by a month of recovery, caused him
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
14 mins ago
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
15 mins ago
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
7 mins ago
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
7 mins ago
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
11 mins ago
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
Latest Headlines
World News
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
1 min
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
3 mins
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
4 mins
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
5 mins
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
5 mins
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
6 mins
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
7 mins
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
7 mins
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
10 mins
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app