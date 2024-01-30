Obelisks: Unearthing New Viroids in the Human Gut and Mouth

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have unearthed the existence of previously unidentified virus-like entities, termed as "viroids" or "Obelisks," in the human gut and mouth. Unlike typical viruses, these Obelisks are RNA-based entities missing the protective shells. Found within the human microbiome, the study demarcated nearly 29,960 instances of these Obelisks.

Decoding Obelisks

Using metatranscriptomes, which provide snapshots of gene activity within microbial communities, researchers detected Obelisks in about 7% of stool samples and in 53% of mouth metatranscriptomes. One of the Obelisks was linked to the bacterium Streptococcus sanguinis, a common inhabitant of the mouth. This discovery of viroids within the human body is a distinct departure from the traditional viroids that infect plants.

Implications for Human Health

The revelation of these viroids stirs questions about their effect on human health and their potential role within the microbiome. Certain Obelisks seem to contain instructions for replication enzymes, suggesting a level of complexity above what is typically seen in viroids. The impact of these viroids on the human microbiome, and consequently on human health, is not yet fully understood.

Contributing to Evolutionary Debate

The discovery of Obelisks could also stoke the ongoing debate about the evolutionary origins of viruses and viroids. With their unique structure and function, these RNA-based entities may offer fresh perspectives on the evolutionary relationship between viruses and viroids. The findings could potentially recast our understanding of the microbial world within us, prompting a paradigm shift in our perception of biological agents.