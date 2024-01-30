Obelisks: Uncovering RNA Entities within the Human Microbiome

In a groundbreaking scientific discovery, researchers have identified a new group of RNA entities, termed Obelisks, smaller than viruses and existing within the bacteria of human guts and mouths. These entities are composed of circular RNA folded into rod-like structures, making them among the smallest known elements capable of transferring information readable by a cell. This discovery, unearthing a new chapter in biological science, may significantly influence our understanding of the human microbiome and the origins of life.

The Discovery of Obelisks

Researchers stumbled upon these entities while scanning databases of RNA from human stool samples. The genetic sequences of Obelisks are distinctive, suggesting that they represent a group distinct from previously known viroid-like elements. Obelisks were found to be present in the gut microbiota of 6.6% of individuals and in the oral bacteria of 53% in a sample of 472 people from various continents.

Obelisks and the Human Microbiome

The common mouth bacterium Streptococcus sanguinis was found to host a family of Obelisks, opening a gateway for scientists to study their replication, impact on bacteria, and the proteins they produce. These entities, with their unique genetic makeup, colonize the human body and exhibit characteristics that set them apart from conventional viruses. The discovery may offer profound insights into the balance of the microbiome and the interplay between these novel entities and human health.

Implications and Future Research

The discovery of Obelisks introduces a paradigm shift in our understanding of the microbial world within us. With almost 30,000 different Obelisks identified, their widespread and previously unnoticed presence in approximately 10 percent of the human microbiomes analyzed suggests a significant, yet unexplored, realm of biological science. Some scientists speculate that entities like viroids and Obelisks could be precursors to all life on Earth, adding another layer of complexity to this discovery. As our understanding of these novel RNA entities evolves, their effect on human health and their role in viral evolution remains to be seen. These findings, posted on the preprint server bioRxiv in January 2023, await peer review.