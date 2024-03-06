NZ Aged Care Commissioner Calls for Increased Hearing Aid Subsidy Amid Dementia Concerns

Carolyn Cooper, New Zealand's inaugural Aged Care Commissioner, has released a groundbreaking report spotlighting the critical need for better support for older citizens, particularly in addressing hearing loss to combat dementia. Cooper, a seasoned nurse and former head of Bupa NZ, embarked on a nationwide tour, engaging with elderly communities to compile her findings. Her report boldly states that the current government subsidy for hearing aids, stagnant for over a decade, falls significantly short of meeting the actual costs, thereby exacerbating the risk of dementia among the elderly population.

Hearing Loss: A Gateway to Dementia

Cooper's report underscores the profound connection between untreated hearing loss and the heightened risk of dementia, citing a research published in the Lancet that attributes a 29% risk of dementia to hearing loss. Moreover, access to hearing aids could potentially reduce the development of this incurable disease by up to 8%. The report highlights the dire consequences of untreated hearing loss, including increased social isolation and cognitive decline, which severely impact the quality of life of older individuals.

Subsidy Shortcomings and Societal Impacts

The current subsidy, which only partially covers the cost of hearing aids without addressing assessment and fitting expenses, is woefully inadequate, leaving many elderly facing steep out-of-pocket costs averaging between $8000-$10,000. This financial burden forces many to choose between essential needs and hearing support, leading to increased social isolation and potential welfare costs. Hearing New Zealand's president, Dr. Lisa Seerup, echoes Cooper's recommendations for a subsidy increase, highlighting the societal and personal toll of untreated hearing loss.

Innovation and Recommendations for Change

Despite these challenges, the report sheds light on innovative solutions and programs aimed at improving accessibility to hearing aids and support for the elderly. For instance, a collaboration between Hearing Auckland and the University of Auckland has already shown promising results in providing free hearing aids to kaumatua, significantly enhancing their quality of life. Cooper's report lays out 20 recommendations, advocating for a holistic approach to aging, including better discharge planning from hospitals, funding reviews to support the financially strained aged care sector, and a dedicated strategy for health needs of the aging population.

The release of this report by Carolyn Cooper marks a pivotal moment in New Zealand's approach to aged care, highlighting critical areas for improvement and the urgent need for increased support and funding. While the challenges are significant, the report offers a beacon of hope for meaningful progress and a better quality of life for New Zealand's aging population.