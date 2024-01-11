NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread

In a remarkable step forward in the battle against influenza, scientists from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine have identified a potential method to curb the transmission of this deadly virus. The influenza A virus (IAV), responsible for over 36,000 U.S. deaths annually, may meet its match in a novel approach called desialylation—centering on the interaction between viruses and cell surface sugar molecules known as sialic acids (SAs).

Unveiling the Desialylating Method

The researchers utilized a neuraminidase enzyme to carry out desialylation, a process that strips away SA receptors in the nasal cavities. This innovative way impedes the virus's ability to initiate infection. The method was tested on infant mice, chosen for their similarity to humans in the concentration of sialic acids in the upper respiratory tract. The result was a dramatic reduction in transmission rates of influenza A across various strains—ranging from a 51% to a complete 100% decrease.

Next Steps and Implications

Dr. Mila Ortigoza, the lead author and an infectious disease specialist, underscored the potential of this desialylating method in humans. It's a proactive approach that significantly differs from conventional vaccines and symptom treatments. However, before this treatment can be approved for human use, extensive clinical trials are necessary. The team plans further research to explore why infants are more susceptible to respiratory viruses and whether blocking sialic acids can help prevent flu spread in children.

Shaping the Future of Influenza Prevention

The findings of this study, published in the American Society for Microbiology journal mBio, could pave the way for a transformative method of preventing influenza. By focusing on halting the virus at the entry point rather than battling it once it has infected the host, this approach presents a paradigm shift in the way we view infectious disease prevention. As we await the results of further research and clinical trials, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a future where influenza's deadly toll is significantly reduced.