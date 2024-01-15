NYSOFA's 'What's Cooking' Series Reaches 1 Million Views: A Digital Triumph in Nutrition Education

In a triumphant celebration of the power of digital media in nutrition education, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) has declared a milestone for its monthly cooking demonstration series, 'What's Cooking with NYSOFA.' The YouTube series has reached an impressive 1 million views, a testament to its success and popularity among older adults. Moreover, the series also enjoys a considerable following on Facebook, garnering nearly a million views in its latest season.

A Nutritious Initiative in the Digital Age

Launched in 2021 as a virtual Zoom initiative amidst the pandemic, 'What's Cooking with NYSOFA' has since evolved into a polished production, complete with enhanced graphics and detailed close-ups of food preparation. The show, with its precise 15-minute format, aims to educate older adults about the preparation of healthy meals and the importance of nutrition.

A Partnership for Success

The achievement of the 'What's Cooking' series is credited to the collaboration between NYSOFA and the New York State Office of General Services Media Services Center (MSC). This partnership has enabled the series to offer valuable content that resonates with its viewers, hence its burgeoning popularity.

More than Just a Cooking Show

Parallel to the success of the cooking series, NYSOFA also conducts a monthly livestream named 'Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition.' This interactive platform enables viewers to inquire about nutrition-related concerns, thereby extending the reach of the health and nutrition education offered by NYSOFA. Both these initiatives are integral parts of SNAP-Ed NY, a free program teaching people to shop and cook on a budget.

The importance of such initiatives cannot be overstated, especially considering that over five million older Americans faced inadequate access to healthy food in 2020. The success of these programs underlines Governor Hochul's efforts to improve access to nutritious food in underserved communities, and the role of digital platforms in bridging the nutrition education gap.