NYSNA Nurses Rally Against Maternity Ward Closure at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

In a show of unity and defiance, nurses from the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, New York, are rallying against the impending closure of the hospital's maternity ward. A decision that they have blasted as 'unconscionable'. This move, announced in December by the Catholic Health system of Rockville Centre, New York, which runs the hospital, is set to take effect on February 1.

Reasons Behind The Closure

At the heart of this closure is a contractual impasse that has seen the voluntary OB/GYN physicians providing maternity care at the hospital sever ties with their current employer. Consequently, under their new contract, they are unable to continue offering maternity services at St. Catherine of Siena.

NYSNA's Stance and Actions

The NYSNA has been vociferous in its condemnation of this decision. They argue that the cessation of maternity services will have far-reaching effects on the community. Pregnant individuals will be compelled to seek care at other hospitals, which are 30-40 minutes farther away, thereby increasing the likelihood of adverse events during pregnancy or childbirth. To bring this matter into sharp focus and rally support, the NYSNA is organizing a town hall on January 18.

The Implications of The Decision

This move has stirred up a hornet's nest of concerns about the potential negative impact on the community and heightened risk for pregnant individuals. The confluence of this closure and the rising maternal mortality rates adds another layer of urgency and complexity to this situation. It is a multifaceted issue that the NYSNA, with the backing of the community, is determined to tackle head-on.