NYC Health + Hospitals Advances in Reducing Travel Nurse Dependency Amid Budget Concerns

NYC Health + Hospitals has made significant strides in reducing its reliance on travel nurses, a move that comes amid ongoing budgetary constraints, executives shared with New York City Council leaders during a budget hearing on March 5. The public health system has onboarded 850 permanent registered nurses since July, following a landmark contract with the New York State Nurses Association ensuring pay parity with the private sector. This initiative has enabled the system to decrease its travel nurse workforce, a costly but necessary component of hospital staffing during peak shortages.

Advertisment

Strategic Hiring and Budget Management

Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO, highlighted the success in hiring permanent nurses due to the new contract, stating, "Because we got that nurse contract signed and achieved nurse parity, we have now been extremely successful in hiring nurses who work for H + H." This shift has been pivotal in allowing the health system to reduce its reliance on travel nurses, which, according to John Ulberg, senior vice president and CFO, constituted more than 20% of the system's nursing staff as of March 2023. Despite this progress, the system reported a $150 million expenditure on travel nurses last year, a figure not accounted for in its budget, underscoring the financial challenges still at play.

"The Glide Path" Towards Financial Equilibrium

Advertisment

The transition away from travel nurses, internally referred to as "the glide path," involves setting targets for each facility to decrease the number of travel nurses over an 18-month period. This strategy aims to bring spending back in line with the budget, a critical goal given the substantial costs associated with employing travel nurses. Ulberg acknowledged the challenge, noting that while the system is not yet saving money, it is making significant strides in reducing expenditures to more sustainable levels.

Continued Focus on Nurse Hiring and Retention

Natalia Cineas, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nurse executive, expressed optimism about the system's nursing staff's future, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts in hiring and retention through 2024. The partnership with NYSA and the implementation of best practices for nurse retention have been instrumental in building a stronger workforce. Cineas's enthusiasm reflects the broader organizational commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through a robust and dedicated nursing staff.

As NYC Health + Hospitals moves forward, the implications of these staffing changes extend beyond immediate budget concerns. This strategic shift towards a more permanent and stable nursing workforce is likely to influence patient care quality, staff satisfaction, and the overall efficiency of the public health system. While challenges remain, the progress made thus far offers a promising glimpse into the future of healthcare staffing in one of the nation's largest public health systems.