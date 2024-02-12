Nuvo Group Ltd. Appoints Rice Powell as CEO, Pioneering a New Era in Pregnancy Care

In a significant move that promises to reshape the landscape of pregnancy care, Nuvo Group Ltd., an FDA-cleared pioneer in this field, has appointed Rice Powell as its new CEO. This announcement, made on February 12, 2024, marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey as it prepares to enter its commercial phase and list on the Nasdaq public market.

A Seasoned Leader Takes the Helm

Rice Powell, former CEO and chairman of the Fresenius Medical Care management board, brings a wealth of experience in addressing consumer health needs. His leadership is expected to be instrumental in driving Nuvo's mission to reinvent pregnancy care through technology and innovative tools. Kelly Londy, the outgoing CEO, will transition to the Strategic Advisory Council, where she will continue to contribute her insights and expertise.

The Dawn of a New Era: Nuvo's Commercial Phase and Public Market Listing

With Powell at the helm, Nuvo Group Ltd. is poised to make significant strides in its commercial phase. The company's impending listing on the Nasdaq public market is a testament to its commitment to growth and innovation. This development is set to open new avenues for investment, enabling Nuvo to expand its reach and impact in the realm of pregnancy care.

Revolutionizing Pregnancy Care: The INVU by Nuvo Platform

At the heart of Nuvo's mission lies the INVU platform, an FDA-cleared prescription-initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. This groundbreaking technology allows for remote non-stress tests and maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring, offering expecting mothers unprecedented convenience and peace of mind. By placing power in the hands of users, Nuvo is transforming pregnancy care, one expectant mother at a time.

As we stand on the brink of this new chapter in Nuvo's story, the potential for change is palpable. With Rice Powell's leadership, the company is poised to make significant strides in its commercial phase and public market listing. And at the core of it all is the INVU platform, a beacon of innovation in pregnancy care. The future of pregnancy care is here, and it's being shaped by Nuvo Group Ltd.