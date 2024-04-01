Nutritionists Cast Doubt on Health Claims of Popular Soda Alternatives

In a refreshing twist on conventional sodas, alternatives like Olipop and Poppi are gaining traction among health-conscious consumers for their purported benefits, including gut health support. However, not all nutrition experts are convinced, pointing to the need for more research to substantiate these claims.

Advertisment

Emerging Trends in Fizzy Beverages

With the rise of health and wellness trends, many are reaching for soda alternatives that promise less sugar and added health benefits. Olipop, for example, brands itself as a healthier soda with prebiotics and only five grams of sugar. Registered dietitian Marissa Meshulam praised Olipop for bringing back the soda nostalgia without the high sugar content. Similarly, Poppi is celebrated for its probiotic content, according to registered dietitian nutritionist Bianca Tamburello. Yet, some experts, like RDNAmanda Frankeney, urge caution, emphasizing that the marketing of these beverages might be outpacing the scientific evidence supporting their health claims.

Skepticism Among Experts

Advertisment

Despite the allure of these so-called functional beverages, skepticism remains. Frankeney highlights the ambiguous nature of the term "functional" and calls for more standardized evidence on the effectiveness of these added ingredients. RDToby Smithson also expresses doubts, particularly about the fiber content in Olipop, suggesting that there may be better ways to consume fiber. The discussion extends to the use of apple cider vinegar in Poppi, which, despite its popularity, lacks robust scientific backing according to some nutritionists.

Healthier Alternatives and DIY Options

While opinions on soda alternatives vary, there's a consensus on the benefits of flavored sparkling waters like LaCroix and Aqua Seltzer. These options provide a bubbly treat without added sugars or calories, with some even offering a probiotic boost. For those looking to cut costs and personalize their beverages, DIY options using machines like SodaStream offer a creative and environmentally friendly solution. Experts agree that moderation is key, advising consumers to primarily drink flat water and limit fizzy drinks to avoid potential stomach upset.