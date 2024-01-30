Africa Trials Nutritional Supplement to Combat Childhood Malnutrition and Stunting

The battle against childhood malnutrition and stunting in Africa is receiving a potent weapon in the form of a nutritional supplement that combines 15 essential vitamins and minerals. The initiative, spearheaded by UNICEF and experts like Samson Desie, is currently being trialed in Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Nigeria and has been dubbed 'multiple micronutrient supplements' (MMS).

Stunting, a condition where children fall short in height for their age group, indicating hindered growth and development, is a pressing issue in Africa. An alarming 35 percent of newborns in sub-Saharan Africa are affected by stunting, a symptom of malnutrition during pregnancy. Expectant mothers in the region often grapple with nutrient deficiencies due to factors like inadequate diets, poverty, and the repercussions of natural disasters.

The Power of MMS

The goal of the MMS program is to equip pregnant women with the vital nutrients that are often scarce in plant-based diets common in resource-limited areas. The supplements are packed with essential nutrients such as zinc, folate, niacin, riboflavin, iron, iodine, vitamins B6, B12, A, and D. These nutrients play a critical role in placental development and the formation of the fetal central nervous system. While the current recommendation for pregnant women is to take iron and folic acid, early studies indicate that MMS could provide a more effective solution.

The program, however, is not without its challenges. Access to healthcare facilities and education on the benefits of these supplements can be a hurdle in low-income countries. The MMS program aims to reach 70,000 expectant mothers in Rwanda, with an ambitious goal to cut down the stunting rate from 33 percent to below 19 percent by 2025. The cost of MMS is not significantly higher than existing iron and folic acid supplements, making it a feasible option for improving maternal and childhood health on a global scale.