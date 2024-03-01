Nutrition in the Hills: Call for Enhanced Food Habits in Chittagong Hill Tracts

At a significant roundtable discussion in Dhaka, key figures from civil society, government, and international organizations underscored the urgent need for improving nutritional habits in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Highlighting the unique dietary practices of the region's diverse ethnic groups, speakers called for a tailored approach to address malnutrition and ensure sustainable agricultural development. With the theme "Advancing Nutrition Commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts," the focus was on bridging gaps in agri-food processing and marketing infrastructure, with a call for stronger coordination among relevant ministries.

Identifying Nutritional Challenges

Barrister Debashish Roy, Chief of the Chakma Circle, emphasized the importance of respecting and integrating the unique eating habits of the hill tracts' ethnic communities into nutritional programs. He pointed out the limitations in current poverty alleviation and nutrition security initiatives in these areas, stressing the need for government funding and local government involvement. The discussion also highlighted the dire nutritional status of children in the region, with significant disparities in access to safe drinking water when compared to other districts.

Strategic Approaches for Improvement

The roundtable saw various suggestions for addressing these challenges, including the establishment of nutritional budgeting and accurate tracking systems by Rangamati Hill District Council Chairman Aung Sui Pru Chowdhury. The importance of environmentally sustainable agricultural practices and economic empowerment as means to uplift the nutritional status in the hilly regions was discussed. Additionally, the need for a coordinated effort in implementing nutrition programs at different levels was highlighted as a critical step towards improving the overall well-being of the hill tracts' inhabitants.

Looking Forward

The roundtable, supported by the European Union and featuring insights from various stakeholders, sets a hopeful tone for the future of nutrition in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. With recommendations for increased government support and local involvement, there is a clear path towards integrating the diverse dietary practices of the region's ethnic groups into broader nutritional initiatives. As these discussions translate into action, the prospect of enhanced food habits and improved nutritional status in the Chittagong Hill Tracts offers a brighter outlook for its inhabitants.