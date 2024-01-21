Nutrient-Dense Foods for Ill Toddlers & Israeli Strategy Shifts in Lebanon

The post-holiday season often marks the onset of common illnesses among toddlers returning to school. During this period, their eating patterns can significantly alter, ranging from lack of appetite to selective eating. Ensuring proper nutrition during these times is crucial, especially when they're dealing with upsets like colds or stomach issues.

Nutrient-Dense Foods for Ill Toddlers

Parents should focus on providing nutrient-dense foods that are also hydrating, especially if the child is experiencing vomiting. Dragon fruit, rich in vitamin C and high in water content, can be a suitable choice. Not only is it readily available in frozen form for convenience, but it also serves as an ideal ingredient for smoothies, particularly useful for toddlers with sore throats.

Oatmeal is another fitting choice, given its high protein content and soft texture. Prepared with whole milk for extra calories and fat, it becomes more digestible when using instant oat varieties with less fiber. Enhancements like bananas, nut butter, or seeds can boost its nutritional profile.

Probiotics and Starches for Sick Children

Unsweetened Greek yogurt stands out for its protein and probiotic content, and can be naturally sweetened with honey for children over one. Simple starches like potatoes are gentle on the stomach, while pancakes offer a balanced mix of protein, carbs, and fat. By including antioxidants or Omega 3s through fruit and seeds, pancakes can turn into a nutritional powerhouse.

Supporting Immune System and Recovery

Along with adequate hydration and rest, these foods can bolster a child's immune system and facilitate recovery.

