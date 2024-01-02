NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells

In a breakthrough that challenges long-held beliefs about cancer, a decade-long study by scientists from the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) has revealed that certain breast cancer cells exhibit a self-sacrificial behavior. This act of cellular altruism, as it’s being called, aids in the survival and resistance of other cancer cells during chemotherapy, providing a new perspective into the understanding of breast cancer dynamics.

Altruism Among Cancer Cells

Contrary to the previous understanding that cancer cells are driven by self-interest, the study found that some breast cancer cells sacrifice themselves to protect other cancer cells. This unexpected behavior has been observed during the cell-to-cell interactions within the tumor microenvironment. By doing so, these altruistic cells enable other cancer cells to resist chemotherapy, thereby contributing to the survival and proliferation of the disease. The implication of this finding is substantial as it could pave the way towards developing more effective treatments.

Breast Cancer in Singapore

With over 1,000 new cases diagnosed each year and about 270 deaths annually, breast cancer stands as the most prevalent cancer among women in Singapore. The study’s findings are therefore of particular significance to the country. Despite advances in medical technology and various treatment options, the relapse rates for breast cancer range from 7-11% within five years of treatment. This discovery could potentially lead to a significant decrease in these rates.

Implications for Future Treatments

The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Molecular Cancer in December 2023, suggests that targeting these altruistic cells could be a promising strategy for breast cancer treatment. However, the persistence and regeneration of these cells pose a challenge. The findings underscore the need to consider the social behaviors of cancer cells, rather than focusing solely on individual cells, for future breast cancer treatments.