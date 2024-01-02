en English
Health

NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells

In a breakthrough that challenges long-held beliefs about cancer, a decade-long study by scientists from the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) has revealed that certain breast cancer cells exhibit a self-sacrificial behavior. This act of cellular altruism, as it’s being called, aids in the survival and resistance of other cancer cells during chemotherapy, providing a new perspective into the understanding of breast cancer dynamics.

Altruism Among Cancer Cells

Contrary to the previous understanding that cancer cells are driven by self-interest, the study found that some breast cancer cells sacrifice themselves to protect other cancer cells. This unexpected behavior has been observed during the cell-to-cell interactions within the tumor microenvironment. By doing so, these altruistic cells enable other cancer cells to resist chemotherapy, thereby contributing to the survival and proliferation of the disease. The implication of this finding is substantial as it could pave the way towards developing more effective treatments.

Breast Cancer in Singapore

With over 1,000 new cases diagnosed each year and about 270 deaths annually, breast cancer stands as the most prevalent cancer among women in Singapore. The study’s findings are therefore of particular significance to the country. Despite advances in medical technology and various treatment options, the relapse rates for breast cancer range from 7-11% within five years of treatment. This discovery could potentially lead to a significant decrease in these rates.

Implications for Future Treatments

The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Molecular Cancer in December 2023, suggests that targeting these altruistic cells could be a promising strategy for breast cancer treatment. However, the persistence and regeneration of these cells pose a challenge. The findings underscore the need to consider the social behaviors of cancer cells, rather than focusing solely on individual cells, for future breast cancer treatments.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

