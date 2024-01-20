Nursing Student Highlights Need for Pediatric Mental Health Resources in West Virginia

Senior nursing student Jessica Cresong, from the WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus, has turned her attention to an issue of grave concern: the critical need for pediatric mental health resources in southern West Virginia. Recognizing this gap, Cresong decided to dedicate her capstone project to this cause, teaching fifth-grade students at Ansted Elementary in southern West Virginia crucial mental health coping skills.

Bringing Evidence-Based Solutions into Classrooms

For her NSG 411 capstone project, Cresong introduced evidence-based solutions that are both engaging and beneficial for children. These included breathing techniques for anxiety relief, which have been scientifically proven to help children cope with stress and anxiety. She also incorporated an innovative art-based intervention called Paint-n-Sip. In this activity, students were tasked to paint turkeys while sipping juice, a therapeutic combination meant to provide a fun and relaxing atmosphere.

Impacts and Insights

This initiative received an enthusiastic response, with full participation from the class, demonstrating their keen interest in learning these vital coping skills. The activity served not only as an enjoyable pastime but also a means to equip these young minds with lifelong skills to handle emotions like sadness, anger, and anxiety. Cresong's experience has underscored the scarcity of support for young children facing numerous challenges in West Virginia, a state grappling with a shortage of pediatric mental health resources.

A Look Ahead

Currently serving as a nurse extern in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Charleston, Cresong's aspirations do not stop here. She is looking forward to graduating in May with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and plans to continue her journey as a registered nurse. Cresong has hailed the WVU School of Nursing for providing a supportive and challenging environment, along with the resources necessary for students to make a difference.