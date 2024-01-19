Nursing Leadership Program Culminates with Pledge to Elevate Healthcare Excellence

In a bid to elevate global healthcare standards, the 'Nursing Leadership & Management program' under the International Public Health Management Development Program, concluded with an emphasis on investing in nurse leadership. The program, a pioneering initiative in India, has been instrumental in enhancing the abilities of over 1200 individuals from 86 countries over the past eight years.

Imparting Leadership Skills

Dr. Sonu Goel, the Program Director and a Professor at PGIMER Chandigarh, underscored the importance of developing leadership skills among nursing professionals. The program offered a unique platform for senior public health professionals from seven countries to acquire management skills and strategize to bolster their healthcare systems.

Participants were exposed to innovative training methods like group thinking, critical analysis, and management games. They also got a chance to observe India's healthcare practices firsthand by visiting renowned healthcare institutions like Fortis Hospital and a Government super-specialty hospital.

Impact and Prospects

Dr. Kritika Upadhyay, the Program Coordinator, highlighted the program's significant impact on enhancing healthcare through nurse training and leadership. A senior nursing professional from Maldives lauded the program's effectiveness, suggesting the replication of gamification in healthcare as a transformative learning tool.

The PGIMER Approach

The program not only imparted valuable skills and knowledge but also showcased PGIMER's best practices. These included nurse-led initiatives and the functioning of a Human Milk Bank, which were presented as successful models of healthcare practices.

As the world grapples with continually evolving healthcare challenges, programs like this are instrumental in equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge required to ensure excellent patient care. The commitment to enhancing healthcare through nurse training and leadership was demonstrably emphasized during the program's conclusion, ushering in a new era of international healthcare excellence.