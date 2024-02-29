Nursing Homes Face Persistent Challenges: Staff Shortages, Infection Control, Low Vaccination Rates

Many Americans prefer to believe the Covid pandemic is a thing of the past. But for the nation's nursing homes, the effects have yet to fully fade, with staffing shortages and employee burnout still at crisis levels and many facilities struggling to stay afloat, according to a new report published Thursday by federal investigators.

Advertisment

The report, by the inspector general's office at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, found that the flawed infection-control procedures that contributed to the 170,000 deaths at nursing homes during the pandemic were still inadequate at many facilities. And while the uptake of Covid vaccines was initially robust when they first became available, investigators found that vaccination booster rates among staff workers and residents have been badly lagging.

Staffing Shortages Hit Hard

The inspector general's report described the staffing problems as "monumental," noting high levels of burnout, frequent employee turnover and the burdens of constantly training new employees, some of whom fail to show up for their first day of work. For nursing homes, the inability to attract and retain certified nurse aides, dietary services staff and housekeeping workers is tied to federal and state reimbursements that do not cover the full cost of care.

Advertisment

Vaccination Rates Fall Behind

Rachel Bryan, a social science analyst with the inspector general's office, said the report sought to ensure that key lessons from the pandemic were not lost, especially now that the acute sense of urgency has faded. "Just as airplanes cannot be repaired while in flight, nursing home challenges could not be fully repaired during the pandemic," she said. "We feel very strongly that as we come out of emergency mode, we take the time to reflect, learn and take real steps toward meaningful change."

Government Response

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services declined to discuss the recommendations, and instead directed a reporter to comments the agency provided for the report. Those comments were largely noncommittal, neither agreeing or disagreeing with the recommendations, but agency officials asked that some of the proposed recommendations be removed from the report, saying improvements were already in the works.

The implications of these persistent challenges in nursing homes go beyond the immediate concerns of staffing and safety. They highlight a systemic issue that requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure the health and wellbeing of some of the most vulnerable members of society. As the world moves beyond the pandemic, the lessons learned and the actions taken will be crucial in shaping the future of long-term care.