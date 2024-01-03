en English
Health

Nurses Lead in EHR Messaging: Insights from JAMA Network Open Study

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
A groundbreaking study published in JAMA Network Open has shed light on the patterns of electronic health record (EHR) messaging within hospitals. The year-long analysis, covering an impressive 15 million messages sent from January 2021 to January 2022, reveals that nurses are the primary senders, accounting for a considerable 69.1% of total EHR messages.

Nurses Lead in EHR Messaging

Interestingly, the study found that the majority of these messages are sent during the day, particularly between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Moreover, a significant 75.9% of these messages receive responses within a short span of five minutes. Following nurses, the next largest group of message senders includes medicine house staff, who are responsible for 13.5% of the messages.

Role of Social Workers and Allied Health Professionals

A combination of social workers, care managers, and allied health professionals also play a significant role, contributing 12.6% to the total message count. Interestingly, these professionals send an average of 15 messages each day, highlighting their active involvement in patient communication and coordination.

Impact on Healthcare Providers

However, the study raises concerns about the potential implications of EHR messaging for healthcare providers. The frequent interruptions caused by the high volume of messages could contribute to clinician burnout, a pressing issue the healthcare industry is grappling with. Based on these findings, the authors suggest that Epic’s secure chat feature should not be used for urgent and emergent communications, to reduce the strain on healthcare professionals.

Enhancing Secure Transmission in Telehealth

In a related development, another study has proposed an enhanced security model for the secure transmission of patient EHRs in telehealth applications. The model uses a lightweight encryption algorithm to generate an access token, regulating data access exclusively to the patient’s department. It further strengthens data privacy measures by using the patient’s unique ID for encryption and decryption processes, and a random key generator that uses the patient’s ECG signal for secure key generation. This research aims to improve security measures in telehealth applications, particularly within the context of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT).

Olalekan Adigun

