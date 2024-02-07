Nurse Undertakes 10,000 Steps Challenge for Brain Tumour Research

In a remarkable show of resilience, Debbie Davies, a 56-year-old nurse from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, has taken on the daunting challenge of walking 10,000 steps each day throughout February. This personal mission is not merely a test of physical endurance but a spirited endeavour to rally support for brain tumour research. The impetus for this courageous undertaking is rooted in Debbie's own tumultuous journey with a meningioma, a type of brain tumour, diagnosed in March 2020.

The Unforeseen Diagnosis

Debbie's encounter with the meningioma was as unexpected as it was frightening. While holidaying in 2019, she failed to notice a gas leak, attributing her impaired olfactory senses to hay fever and sinus issues. However, a CT scan's revealing report and a subsequent biopsy confirmed the existence of the brain tumour. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, anosmia, or loss of smell, emerged as a key indicator of the virus. Ironically, this symptom played a pivotal role in the timely diagnosis of Debbie's brain tumour.

Trials and Tribulations

Despite the tumour's slow growth and regular monitoring, Debbie's journey was fraught with hurdles. Worsening headaches, dizziness, and the need for a surgery in October 2023 to remove the tumour, which ultimately led to a brain fluid leak, tested her resilience. As of January 2023, her scans have remained clear, but the surgical intervention had a permanent consequence — the loss of her sense of smell. This unanticipated side effect has disrupted her connection to memories, particularly those associated with her late father.

Walking for a Cause

Determined to use her experience to make a difference, Debbie is participating in the fundraising event organized by Brain Tumour Research. This charity is dedicated to augmenting research funding and improving patient outcomes. It actively advocates for increased government funding in brain tumour research, on par with that of other cancers, to expedite the development of innovative treatments and a potential cure. Debbie's endeavour serves as a beacon of hope, highlighting the importance of research and the human spirit's indomitable strength.