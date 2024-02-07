Nurse Practitioner Rachel Lawrence Joins Kettering Health Medical Group in Troy

Family medicine specialist, Rachel Lawrence, APRN-CNP, has recently joined the Kettering Health Medical Group Primary Care in Troy, Ohio. With a dedication to patient-centered care and over a decade of experience as a nurse practitioner, her addition to the medical group is a significant boon to the local community.

Advertisment

Rachel's Dedication to Family Medicine

Rachel Lawrence specializes in family medicine. Throughout her career, she has been committed to offering care that revolves around the patient, understanding their unique needs and health goals. This patient-centered approach ensures that every individual she treats receives personalized, comprehensive care.

A Wealth of Experience and Knowledge

Advertisment

Rachel brings with her more than a decade’s worth of experience serving as a nurse practitioner. Her extensive background in the field has equipped her with a deep understanding of patient needs and the ability to deliver exceptional care. Furthermore, she holds a Master of Science in Nursing from the prestigious University of Cincinnati, a testament to her commitment to continuing education and professional development.

Joining Kettering Health Medical Group

With her arrival at Kettering Health Medical Group Primary Care, Rachel's expertise becomes a valuable addition to the team. Her office is conveniently located at 600 W. Main St., Suite 330, in Troy, Ohio. Individuals seeking more information can contact the clinic at (937) 980-7400 or visit the Kettering Health website.