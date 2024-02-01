Numinus Wellness Secures $6M Financing Agreement to Expand Mental Health Care Services

Mental health care company, Numinus Wellness Inc., has inked a fresh financing agreement with Eight Capital. The agreement stipulates that Eight Capital, together with a syndicate of underwriters, will acquire 50 million units of Numinus at a price of $0.12 per unit, amassing a total of $6 million. A significant order from venture fund, Integrated V.C., and participation from the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) are included in this deal.

Funding to Boost Psychedelic-assisted Therapies

The funding is set to bolster Numinus's efforts in broadening its mental health care services, with a keen focus on clinical work and the training of therapists in psychedelic-assisted therapies. MAPS has shown support for Numinus's methodology, accentuating the significance of experiential training for therapists.

Details of the Agreement

The agreement will be executed through a prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus. The closing is anticipated on or about February 7, 2024, subject to regulatory and stock exchange approvals. The units offered comprise of common shares and warrants, with an over-allotment option ceded to Eight Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

The announcement also includes forward-looking statements, cautioning that actual outcomes may vary due to different risks and uncertainties. The funding aims to facilitate Numinus's working capital and general corporate purposes.