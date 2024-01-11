en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Health

NuFace Launches ‘Fitness For Your Face’ Campaign: A New Era of Facial Fitness

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
In a bid to redefine beauty standards, NuFace, a renowned beauty brand, has unveiled its innovative campaign titled ‘Fitness For Your Face.’ The campaign throws light on its new product, the TRINITY+ Complete Device, now available on the NuFACE Smart App. The campaign is built around the concept of facial fitness, a growing trend that parallels facial care to body fitness.

Introducing Fitness For Your Face 10/10 Facial Workout

The heart of the campaign is the introduction of the Fitness For Your Face 10/10 Facial Workout. This unique regimen employs microcurrent technology and LED red light therapy to yield 10 skincare benefits, ranging from firming, contouring, and sculpting to reducing fine lines and wrinkles. The goal is to encourage consumers to perceive skincare as an integral part of their overall wellness routine, akin to regular gym workouts.

NuFace Teams Up With Aestheticians

To further promote this revolutionary facial workout, NuFace is joining forces with 10 esteemed aestheticians spanning 10 different cities. The plan is to host exclusive events for over 100 influencers and editors on January 10th, thereby tapping into a wide spectrum of beauty enthusiasts across the nation.

Fostering Sustainable Wellness Rituals

Simultaneously, a 10-day challenge will be hosted on social media platforms to motivate consumers to adopt sustainable wellness rituals. The underlying notion is to educate clients on the synergistic effects of integrating microcurrent, red light, and skincare into their daily wellness routine. The 10/10 Facial Workout will be accessible on the NuFACE Smart App starting from January 10th, making it easy for consumers to join this new wave of facial fitness.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

