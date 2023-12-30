Ntuune Pogyua Foundation Boosts Healthcare Support for Gambibgo Elderly

Leading the way in community healthcare, the Ntuune Pogyua Foundation, under the guidance of Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn, has rolled out a significant initiative to back the elderly populace in Gambibgo, Bolgatanga East District, Upper East Region. The foundation has covered their premiums for the National Health Insurance Scheme, bringing a beacon of hope to approximately 500 elderly individuals. Additionally, it has extended its support to young women who require medical care, thereby broadening its spectrum of beneficiaries.

Healthcare Outreach and Awareness

As part of its Christmas outreach, the foundation has focused on enhancing the knowledge around early warning signs of dementia, diabetes, and high blood pressure among the elderly. By doing so, it aims to arm the community with preventive measures against age-related diseases. The program has not only provided medical help but has also sought to combat cultural practices that result in witchcraft accusations against the elderly. The foundation, which started in 2018 with about 100 participants, has expanded its reach significantly, demonstrating steadfast growth and commitment.

Beneficiaries and Partners Express Gratitude

Beneficiaries like Ayampoka Abugre have expressed gratitude for the foundation’s efforts, citing improved knowledge on managing health conditions. The local health center and its workers have embraced the foundation’s partnership with open arms. Medical officer John Yelko-Ang expressed readiness to collaborate with similar organizations, reflecting a positive attitude toward such impactful initiatives.

Political Support and Future Plans

Political figures such as Mathew Silas Amoah, the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Bolgatanga East, have lauded the foundation’s work. Amoah called for public backing to protect the elderly from harm, thus promoting a sense of societal responsibility. As for the future, the foundation aims to extend its services to individuals who are not yet registered with the National Health Insurance Scheme, indicating a continued commitment to community healthcare.