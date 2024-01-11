en English
Europe

NTT DATA Leads ATHINA Development: A Major Step Towards European Health Emergency Preparedness

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
NTT DATA Leads ATHINA Development: A Major Step Towards European Health Emergency Preparedness

In a robust attempt to bolster Europe’s preparedness and response system for health emergencies, NTT DATA, a leading technology services company, has been chosen to helm the development and design of an advanced technology system named Advanced Technology for Health Intelligence and Action IT System (ATHINA). This initiative is commissioned by the European Health Agency (HaDEA) and the European Health Emergency Response Authority (HERA), with a focused aim on augmenting the identification and prevention of pandemics.

ATHINA: A Collaborative Endeavor

ATHINA will be a product of collaborative efforts as Netcompany-Intrasoft joins hands with NTT DATA. This partnership will be further fortified by the expertise of IQVIA and a skilled workforce of more than 50,000 personnel. The project is strategically funded with a sum of over €13 million for an initial period of three years.

Role of ATHINA in Health Emergencies

The advanced intelligence system will harness an unprecedented volume of public health and supply chain data to generate swift and actionable insights on potential global health threats. ATHINA will primarily focus on monitoring and prioritizing threats, identifying effective countermeasures, and strategizing responses. This pivotal role of ATHINA will contribute significantly to the establishment of a stronger European Health Union.

Implications of the Initiative

This EU-funded undertaking marks a significant stride towards improving preparedness for health emergencies. It further reinforces HERA’s mission to bolster Europe’s rapid response to serious cross-border health threats. Esther Saavedra, EC Health Account Manager at NTT DATA, expressed enthusiasm for leading the project, emphasizing its potential to fortify and unify the European Health Union.

Europe Health
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

