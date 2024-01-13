en English
Health

NTR Trust’s Mega Blood Donation Camp to Aim for a Thousand Units

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
NTR Trust’s Mega Blood Donation Camp to Aim for a Thousand Units

In an effort to provide substantial aid to the underprivileged, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge for the Kalyanadurgam constituency, Madineni Umamaheswaranayudu, has recognized the pivotal role of the NTR Trust. The Trust’s significant initiatives, primarily in the sectors of education and healthcare, have proven to be a beacon of hope for many. As part of these service programs, the Trust is organizing a Mega Blood Donation Camp on the 18th of this month at NTR Bhawan, located in the heart of the Kalyanadurgam Constituency, Anantapuram District.

A Tradition of Philanthropy

This upcoming event is the latest in a series of philanthropic endeavors by the Trust. It follows the success of last year’s blood donation camp, which marked the centenary of NTR, the Trust’s namesake. In that event, a noteworthy total of 650 units of blood were collected, a feat that was made possible by the overwhelming response from the community.

Setting Sights High

This year, the Trust has set an ambitious target. The goal is to collect a thousand units of blood, a significant increase from the previous year. This heightened aspiration reflects the Trust’s commitment to keep pushing boundaries in their quest to aid the less fortunate.

Call to Action

Umamaheswaranayudu has issued a call to action, urging widespread participation in the upcoming blood donation campaign. He expects that TDP leaders, party workers, and the general public will rally together, contributing to the success of this humanitarian initiative. This collective effort will not only save lives but also strengthen the bonds of the community, echoing the Trust’s vision of a united and compassionate society.

Health
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

