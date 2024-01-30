NSW Government Launches Anti-Vaping Campaign Targeting Youth

The New South Wales (NSW) government has launched a comprehensive anti-vaping campaign titled 'Every vape is a hit to your health'. The campaign is targeted at the young demographic, particularly those aged 14-24, amid rising concerns about the increasing incidence of vaping and its potential health risks. The initiative is backed by a $25 million investment in tobacco and e-cigarette control, demonstrating the government's commitment to curbing this growing public health issue.

Addressing a Growing Concern

The campaign comes in response to the alarming upsurge in vaping among people aged 16-24. In an effort to raise awareness about the proven health harms of vaping, such as nicotine addiction, lung damage, breathlessness, nicotine poisoning, and burns from exploding vapes, the campaign features powerful testimonials and personal stories. One such story is shared by Mr. Roper, a former heavy vaper, who recounts his terrifying experience of nearly suffocating due to vaping.

A Collaborative Effort

The campaign was developed in collaboration with young people and medical experts, reflecting a comprehensive approach to address this issue. NSW Health Minister Ryan Park underscored the urgent need for the campaign, citing the quadrupled rate of vaping among 16-24-year-olds. Besides raising awareness, the campaign also provides support pathways for young individuals looking to quit vaping.

Plans for Future Measures

Building on previous initiatives, the 'Every vape is a hit to your health' campaign is part of a broader effort involving collaboration with Commonwealth and State counterparts. Plans are in motion for additional services to help young people quit vaping, and the NSW Department of Education is updating curriculum resources to address the dangers of vaping in schools. The campaign also hints at possible new legislation to further restrict the sales and advertising of vaping products, a strategic move to reduce their appeal and accessibility to the youth.