NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine’s Potential and Risks in Keynote Address

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been named as the keynote speaker at the upcoming Sachs Neuroscience Innovation Forum, where they will discuss the risks and benefits of using ketamine as a treatment for suicidal depression. The event is scheduled for January 7, 2024, in San Francisco.

The Promise of Ketamine

Ketamine, a drug traditionally used as an anesthetic, has shown promising results in large clinical trials as a potential treatment for suicidal depression. Its efficacy has been compared to electroshock therapy, often surpassing it in effectiveness. Despite receiving Fast Track Designation from the FDA in 2017 for its development, the current formulation of ketamine is considered outdated and requires compounding. This method is generally discouraged by the FDA due to potential inconsistencies and risks.

Modernizing Ketamine

In response to these challenges, NRx Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to create a modern, single-use, diversion- and tamper-resistant formulation of ketamine. This new formulation aims to make the drug safer and more accessible for those who need it while reducing the risk of misuse.

Strategies for Risk Evaluation and Mitigation

Alongside this, NRx and leaders in psychiatry from the US and Europe are developing a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program. REMS programs are a part of the FDA’s plan to manage the risk of medication use and ensure ongoing pharmacovigilance. The company’s efforts to modernize ketamine and implement risk management strategies are a part of its broader mission to develop treatments for central nervous system disorders, including suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD.

NRx has announced plans to file a New Drug Application for ketamine in the United States and the European Union in 2024, in collaboration with the Fondation FundaMental of Paris. This application will be based on clinical trials and data procured from French health authorities. The company’s keynote address at the Sachs Neuroscience Innovation Forum will be available for online viewing, making this critical discussion accessible to a global audience.