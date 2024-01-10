Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy: A Promising Future in Obesity Treatment

Novo Nordisk’s CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, has expressed confidence in the long-term use of their obesity drug, Wegovy, during the JPMorgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco. The medication has proven to be successful in clinical trials, with patients losing an average of 15% of their body weight. High adherence rates and increasing popularity of the drug suggest a promising future in the fight against obesity.

Wegovy’s Role in Weight Loss

The drug Wegovy, an FDA-approved prescription medication, contains the active ingredient semaglutide. It aids in weight loss by regulating blood sugar levels, reducing appetite, and slowing down the stomach’s emptying rate. Clinical trials have shown between 67.4% and 84.8% of individuals taking Wegovy lost 5% or more of their body weight over 68 weeks. However, it may cause gastrointestinal side effects and should not be prescribed to pregnant women, women trying to conceive, or women who are breastfeeding.

Novo Nordisk’s Stand in Obesity Treatment

With more than 25 years in the field, Novo Nordisk has largely proved its obesity thesis. CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen stated that demand for Wegovy has outstripped supply, and they are working to add significant additional volumes in the U.S. for 2024. The CEO also mentioned that there is space in the obesity market for both injectable and oral treatments.

Cardiovascular Benefits of Wegovy

Novo Nordisk A/S unveiled details from a study supporting the use of Wegovy to reduce heart attacks and deaths in obesity patients with a history of cardiovascular disease. The drug also showed a drop in blood sugar and inflammation. The trial of 17,600 overweight and obese adults showed an average weight loss of 9.4% over two years, along with improvements in blood pressure and blood sugar levels. However, there were concerns about the cost and potential side effects, as well as the lack of representation of women and Black patients in the study.