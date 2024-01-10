en English
Business

Novo Nordisk Foresees Extended Use of Obesity Drug Wegovy

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:05 am EST
In a significant development in the pharmaceutical industry, Novo Nordisk’s CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, anticipates extended patient use of the company’s obesity drug Wegovy. This projection was made public at the JPMorgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco. The anticipation is that Wegovy may surpass previous treatments in terms of usage time.

Obesity Drug Market: A Glimpse into the Future

Novo Nordisk’s forecast suggests a potential change in the dynamics of the obesity drug market. The company foresees broad-based coverage for Wegovy from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). At least one major PBM is expected to endorse the drug’s coverage for its clients within the year. However, the caveat is that employers who opt out of covering weight loss drugs in their health plans may restrict the drug’s demand.

The prevalence of obesity drugs is projected to increase over the next half-century. The spotlight is on Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Zepbound. The industry is buzzing with predictions of potential global sales hitting $80 billion by 2030, thanks to the latest wave of obesity treatments.

The Potential for New Therapies

This surge is not limited to existing treatments. Adam Steensberg, CEO of Zealand Pharma A/S, shares insights into the development of novel weight-loss therapies. There is potential for new medicines to outshine even the likes of Wegovy and Zepbound. Zealand’s experimental drug, which targets obesity via amylin, is a promising contender, showing the potential for fewer side effects. This development suggests a bright future for the obesity drug market, presenting a well-rounded overview of expectations and progress in the field.

Business Health
Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

