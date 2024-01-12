en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Novel Study Connects Childhood Trauma, Emotional Dysregulation to Smoking via Brain Function Analysis

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Novel Study Connects Childhood Trauma, Emotional Dysregulation to Smoking via Brain Function Analysis

A groundbreaking study, recently published in JAMA Network Open, brings to light the intricate connections between childhood trauma, emotional dysregulation, and smoking. Utilizing functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), this research delves into the neural measures that mirror these risk factors.

Unraveling Brain Networks

The study involved 204 adult participants, half of whom were chronic smokers. It aimed to understand the differences in eight transient brain network states between smokers and non-smokers. Notably, these states are connected to the Default Mode Network (DMN) and the Salience Network (SN) – vital components implicated in substance use disorders.

According to the findings, smokers exhibited more frequent shifts between different brain states, spending more time in the frontoinsular DMN (FI-DMN) and occipital sensorimotor DMN (DMN-OSM) states. Conversely, they spent less time in the SN and the frontoparietal network (FPN). This signifies that increased FI-DMN activity is associated with a heightened risk of craving and substance use.

Alexithymia & Childhood Trauma

Additionally, the study discovered that alexithymia – a condition characterized by difficulty in identifying or expressing feelings – was more prevalent among smokers. This condition was also found to be correlated with instances of childhood trauma. Smokers with a history of childhood trauma spent less time in the FI-DMN state and exhibited higher levels of alexithymia.

The Link to Substance Abuse

The research suggests that childhood trauma could alter neurobiology, thereby posing a risk for substance abuse. Different aspects of emotional dysregulation appear to be linked to nicotine craving and use. Childhood trauma-related alexithymia was associated with less time spent in the FI-DMN network, indicating that trauma-related factors may reveal alternative neurobiological underpinnings of substance use.

These insights are instrumental in understanding the potential risk factors for substance abuse. They underscore the need for early intervention and support for children who have experienced trauma, aiming to reduce the risk of substance abuse in later life. Future research is anticipated to further explore the direct effects of nicotine on brain networks and the implications of these findings for substance abuse stemming from childhood trauma.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
The Belize community of San Ignacio and Santa Elena is in mourning following the unfortunate demise of Lorena Garcia, a vibrant mother of three who lost a hard-fought battle to cervical cancer. Known fondly as ‘Curls’ among her loved ones, Garcia spent her final months in the comfort of her home, bearing the pain and
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
19 mins ago
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
23 mins ago
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
11 mins ago
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
15 mins ago
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
18 mins ago
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
Latest Headlines
World News
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
4 mins
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
Saudi Arabia Expresses Alarm Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen and Red Sea Region
8 mins
Saudi Arabia Expresses Alarm Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen and Red Sea Region
The EU's Silence on Donald Tusk's Illiberal Tactics in Poland
8 mins
The EU's Silence on Donald Tusk's Illiberal Tactics in Poland
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
10 mins
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
11 mins
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
Michigan Wolverines' Historic Victory: A Game Changer in College Sports Recruitment
13 mins
Michigan Wolverines' Historic Victory: A Game Changer in College Sports Recruitment
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
15 mins
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
16 mins
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
18 mins
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app