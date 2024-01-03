en English
Health

Novel RNA Targets Unearthed in Esophageal Cancer Study

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
In a recent study conducted on esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), post-neoadjuvant immunotherapy, a number of differentially expressed RNAs were identified. These RNAs could potentially serve as therapeutic targets and prognostic biomarkers. The researchers used deep sequencing and high-throughput screening to analyze ESCC samples. The analysis revealed 584 altered messenger RNAs (mRNAs), 67 microRNAs (miRNAs), and 1,047 long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs).

Unraveling the RNA Network

Using Pearson’s correlation test and weighted correlation network analysis, researchers selected relevant competing endogenous RNAs. The study validated the I-miR-378-5p-APOC1/CEP55 pathway as crucial for ESCC progression following immunotherapy. The expression of APOC1 and CEP55 was associated with immune regulatory pathways and various infiltrating immune cells.

Global Impact of Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide, known for its aggressiveness and poor prognosis. The five-year survival rate for this cancer is only between 15-25%. Neoadjuvant immunotherapy, often coupled with surgery, has shown promise in improving patient survival. However, this approach necessitates further research to optimize treatment plans.

Non-Coding RNAs: Potential Treatment Targets

The study of non-coding RNAs like miRNAs and lncRNAs is crucial. They are involved in various biological processes within tumor cells, including proliferation and apoptosis. This makes them potential novel treatment targets for ESCC. The study’s findings underscore the role of the mRNA-miRNA-lncRNA network in ESCC progression following immunotherapy. The researchers aim to enhance clinical outcomes by introducing new therapeutic targets.

Health Science & Technology
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

