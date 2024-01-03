en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:55 pm EST
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers

A fresh perspective on gynecologic cancers has emerged following the development of a computational pathology method, CollaTIL. This novel framework, developed by researchers, has been designed to analyze the immune and collagen architecture within the Tumor Microenvironment (TME) of patients suffering from High-grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (HGSOC), Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC), and Endometrial Cancer (EC).

Unveiling the Inner Dynamics of Tumors

The study reveals a correlation between high immune cell infiltrate and disordered collagen architecture, indicating an increased TME entropy. Conversely, an environment with a sparse immune presence is associated with a more orderly collagen structure and lower entropy. These findings establish a potential link between the immune system and the structural integrity of tumors, which could provide new avenues for cancer treatment and management.

CollaTIL: A New Tool for Disease Risk Stratification

Furthermore, the CollaTIL framework has demonstrated its potential as a tool for disease risk stratification. It revealed connections to specific gene signatures, such as the Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle in CSCC and amino acid metabolism and macrophages in HGSOC. These findings could help physicians better understand the progression and aggressiveness of these cancers, leading to more targeted and effective treatment strategies.

Validation and Future Implications

The study included analyzing patient samples from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), University Hospitals (UH), Cleveland Clinic (CCF), and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), totaling 493 patients. The CollaTIL framework’s validity was confirmed by pathologists, further strengthening its potential as a reliable prognostic tool. A Cox proportional hazard model with an elastic net penalty was trained using CollaTIL features to predict overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS). The survival analysis confirmed the model’s validity, highlighting its potential as a prognostic tool. This study’s findings could revolutionize the way gynecologic cancers are understood and treated, leading to improved patient outcomes.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
20 seconds ago
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
In the quaint town of Mende, nestled in the heart of France, a unique conversation is taking place. Celine Lafabrie, a renowned sex and couples therapist, is taking on the challenge of discussing the often-taboo subject of sexuality during illness. Drawing an enlightening parallel between the patient’s journey and the ancient Japanese art of Kintsugi,
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Okanagan Similkameen Issues Water Quality Advisory Amid Water Line Break
2 mins ago
Okanagan Similkameen Issues Water Quality Advisory Amid Water Line Break
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
3 mins ago
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
39 seconds ago
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
44 seconds ago
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
2 mins ago
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
Latest Headlines
World News
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
20 seconds
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
39 seconds
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
40 seconds
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
44 seconds
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
1 min
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
1 min
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
1 min
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
1 min
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
28 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
40 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app