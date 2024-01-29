Novel Chemicals in Food Packaging Materials Trigger Health and Regulatory Concerns

Recent studies have led to the identification of novel chemicals in food contact materials (FCMs), triggering concerns over potential health risks.

The Food Packaging Forum (FPF) has confirmed the presence of four new substances in migration or extraction experiments related to FCMs, as recorded in their Database on migrating and extractable food contact chemicals (FCCmigex). Along with these, dibutyl phthalate, a previously recognized substance, was also observed in such experiments.

Intentional Use in Food Contact Applications

Among the five food contact chemicals (FCCs) identified, two are listed for intentional use in food contact applications, according to the FPF's Food Contact Chemicals Database (FCCdb). This revelation has raised eyebrows and initiated debates on the appropriateness of current regulations and the necessity for more stringent oversight.

The FPF is particularly concerned about the potential inclusion of two of the newly identified candidates in Annex 1 of the EU Regulation on food contact materials. This annex serves as a positive list for authorized chemicals in plastic FCMs.

This issue is of significant importance, primarily due to the REACH regulation (EU 2020/2096). While this regulation necessitates the replacement of substances of very high concern (SVHCs) with safer alternatives based on their intrinsic hazard properties, it does not account for the risk associated with exposure levels.

Health Risks

Furthermore, the human health effects of FCMs are not covered by the REACH authorization process, implying that even if a substance is classified as an SVHC, its authorization for use in FCMs under Annex 1 remains unaffected.

As a result, SVHCs can continue to be legally used in FCMs, raising significant health concerns. The FPF, alarmed by these findings, has submitted comments to the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) after these chemicals were considered for inclusion in the Candidate List.