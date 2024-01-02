Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance

In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Communications, researchers have uncovered a unique interaction between bacteriophages, viruses that target bacteria, and dormant bacterial hosts. This research illuminates the potential of using phages in the fight against persistent bacterial infections.

Phages and Dormant Bacteria: An Unconventional Interaction

Traditionally, bacteriophages, or phages for short, are studied using rapidly proliferating lab cultures. However, the reality in nature is quite different. Most bacteria exist in a slow-growing or dormant state, rendering them highly resistant to external stresses, including antibiotics. These bacteria, sometimes referred to as ‘persisters’, owe their tolerance to low-energy physiology that slows down or completely halts their cellular processes.

It is within this context that the research introduces a novel phage, named Paride. Uniquely, Paride has the ability to infect and induce lysis, or cell destruction, in dormant bacterial hosts. This contrasts sharply with other phages that either avoid dormant bacteria or enter a state of hibernation until the host becomes active again.

Paride: A Potential Weapon Against Antibiotic Resistance

Paride’s capability to kill dormant bacteria highlights its potential as a tool to combat antibiotic-resistant infections. The study found that when combined with the antibiotic carbapenem meropenem, Paride could eradicate deep dormant cultures in vitro. It was also effective in reducing bacterial infections in tissue cage implants in mice.

Implications for Future Therapies

The findings underscore the potential of using phages as a treatment for persistent bacterial infections. Furthermore, understanding viral strategies to infect dormant bacteria could pave the way for new therapeutic approaches. This research serves as a reminder of the importance of studying bacteria in their natural states, to fully understand their interactions with phages. The advent of Paride marks a potential turning point in the fight against antibiotic-resistant infections.