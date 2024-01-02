en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance

In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Communications, researchers have uncovered a unique interaction between bacteriophages, viruses that target bacteria, and dormant bacterial hosts. This research illuminates the potential of using phages in the fight against persistent bacterial infections.

Phages and Dormant Bacteria: An Unconventional Interaction

Traditionally, bacteriophages, or phages for short, are studied using rapidly proliferating lab cultures. However, the reality in nature is quite different. Most bacteria exist in a slow-growing or dormant state, rendering them highly resistant to external stresses, including antibiotics. These bacteria, sometimes referred to as ‘persisters’, owe their tolerance to low-energy physiology that slows down or completely halts their cellular processes.

It is within this context that the research introduces a novel phage, named Paride. Uniquely, Paride has the ability to infect and induce lysis, or cell destruction, in dormant bacterial hosts. This contrasts sharply with other phages that either avoid dormant bacteria or enter a state of hibernation until the host becomes active again.

Paride: A Potential Weapon Against Antibiotic Resistance

Paride’s capability to kill dormant bacteria highlights its potential as a tool to combat antibiotic-resistant infections. The study found that when combined with the antibiotic carbapenem meropenem, Paride could eradicate deep dormant cultures in vitro. It was also effective in reducing bacterial infections in tissue cage implants in mice.

Implications for Future Therapies

The findings underscore the potential of using phages as a treatment for persistent bacterial infections. Furthermore, understanding viral strategies to infect dormant bacteria could pave the way for new therapeutic approaches. This research serves as a reminder of the importance of studying bacteria in their natural states, to fully understand their interactions with phages. The advent of Paride marks a potential turning point in the fight against antibiotic-resistant infections.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development

By Rafia Tasleem

'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa

By Rafia Tasleem

Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth

By Rizwan Shah

Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province

By Rizwan Shah

Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution ...
@Fitness · 14 mins
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment
Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer

By Geeta Pillai

Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine’s Amputees

By Rizwan Shah

Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees

By Rizwan Shah

Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
Latest Headlines
World News
Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of 'The West Wing'
2 mins
Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of 'The West Wing'
Broski Executes Flawless '2-Touch' with A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 Match
2 mins
Broski Executes Flawless '2-Touch' with A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 Match
Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid
2 mins
Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid
Davie Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs at Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic
3 mins
Davie Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs at Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic
Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs
4 mins
Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs
Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development
4 mins
Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development
'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
5 mins
'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
Ohio's Push for 'Secure and Fair Elections': A Battle for Democratic Access
5 mins
Ohio's Push for 'Secure and Fair Elections': A Battle for Democratic Access
Davie Swim Team Makes Waves at Sawyer Invitational
6 mins
Davie Swim Team Makes Waves at Sawyer Invitational
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
7 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app