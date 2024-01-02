en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Novel AI Model Predicts SARS-CoV-2 Outbreaks with Remarkable Accuracy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Novel AI Model Predicts SARS-CoV-2 Outbreaks with Remarkable Accuracy

In a groundbreaking advancement, researchers have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model that can predict with remarkable accuracy which SARS-CoV-2 variants are likely to result in significant outbreaks. This model stands in stark contrast to existing models that do not have the capability to forecast variant-specific spread.

A New Dawn in Predictive Modelling

The novel AI model was created after analyzing a staggering 9 million genetic sequences of the virus from the GISAID database. This data covered information from 30 different countries, providing a comprehensive picture of the virus’s spread and evolution. The study, led by Retsef Levi and his team, also integrated vaccination and infection rates, among other factors, to identify patterns indicative of future viral spread.

Unprecedented Accuracy

With the ability to detect 72.8% of the variants that will lead to more than 1,000 cases per million people within the subsequent three months, the AI model shows promise. This is achieved with only a week’s observation period following the variant’s detection. The predictive accuracy further increases to 80.1% with an additional two weeks of observation. Key factors that contribute to a variant’s likelihood of causing an outbreak include the initial infection trajectory, spike mutations, and the degree of difference in mutations from the most dominant variant at the time of observation.

Broader Implications

But the implications of this study extend beyond just COVID-19. The methodology used in this research could be applied to forecast the trajectory of other infectious diseases. This suggests a broader application for the AI model, potentially transforming the way we respond to and manage future infectious disease outbreaks. In the face of an evolving global health landscape, such predictive tools could prove crucial in allocating resources and implementing timely interventions.

0
AI & ML Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: A Year of Breakthroughs and Concerns in Climate Change, AI, and Health

By Nimrah Khatoon

Square Enix to Infuse AI in Game Development Amidst Industry Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing

By BNN Correspondents

Square Enix to Integrate AI in Game Development: A New Era of Innovation

By Justice Nwafor

Businesses Plan to Expand Marketing Teams in 2024 Amid Economic Uncert ...
@AI & ML · 23 mins
Businesses Plan to Expand Marketing Teams in 2024 Amid Economic Uncert ...
heart comment 0
LyricFind Acquires Rotor Videos, Partners with CD Baby to Boost Video Content Creation for Artists

By BNN Correspondents

LyricFind Acquires Rotor Videos, Partners with CD Baby to Boost Video Content Creation for Artists
Liberty Hive: Revolutionizing Recruitment in the Media, Marketing and Martech Sectors

By BNN Correspondents

Liberty Hive: Revolutionizing Recruitment in the Media, Marketing and Martech Sectors
Square Enix to Pioneer AI Application in Gaming: Innovation or Concern?

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Square Enix to Pioneer AI Application in Gaming: Innovation or Concern?
Navigating the Consumer Brand Landscape: Insights from Proxima’s CEO

By Hadeel Hashem

Navigating the Consumer Brand Landscape: Insights from Proxima's CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
A-Leagues Break Convention with New Rule Prioritizing Wins Over Goal Difference
44 seconds
A-Leagues Break Convention with New Rule Prioritizing Wins Over Goal Difference
Rekindling the Lost Art of Rest: A Pillar of Health and Productivity
49 seconds
Rekindling the Lost Art of Rest: A Pillar of Health and Productivity
Decoding Longevity: Insights from Coleen Murphy's 'How We Age: The Science of Longevity'
2 mins
Decoding Longevity: Insights from Coleen Murphy's 'How We Age: The Science of Longevity'
Soligenix's Bivalent Vaccine Provides 100% Protection Against Deadly Viruses
2 mins
Soligenix's Bivalent Vaccine Provides 100% Protection Against Deadly Viruses
Soligenix's Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infections, Boosting Stock Value
3 mins
Soligenix's Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infections, Boosting Stock Value
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo Under Investigation for Gun Discharge at New Year's Eve Party
3 mins
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo Under Investigation for Gun Discharge at New Year's Eve Party
Israel Defends Against Genocide Accusations at International Court of Justice
3 mins
Israel Defends Against Genocide Accusations at International Court of Justice
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
6 mins
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
11 mins
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
19 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
28 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app