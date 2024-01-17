Novel 3D Printing Technique Paves Way for Creation of Artificial Vessels

In a significant scientific breakthrough, a team of researchers has unveiled a novel method to create artificial small-diameter vessels (SDVs) via a unique dragging 3D printing technique. This innovative method has the potential to revolutionize the field of vascular tissue engineering and meet the high clinical demand for such vessels in various medical procedures.

Overcoming the Challenge of Thrombosis

Artificial SDVs have traditionally been plagued with the absence of an endothelial layer, leading to an elevated risk of thrombosis. However, the team of researchers has turned the tide by developing SDVs with a porous structure, which is instrumental in facilitating endothelium formation. Impressively, this technique does not necessitate additional materials or devices, and it allows precise control over the pore size.

Infusion with Human Cells

Following the 3D printing of the SDVs, the researchers embarked on the next step of their process – infusing the vessels with human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) and human aortic smooth muscle cells (HAoSMCs) using a natural polymer bio-ink. This marked a new milestone in the project, as the HUVECs migrated through the pores to the inner layer of the vessel, thereby creating an endothelial layer.

Achieving High Coverage

The technique resulted in an endothelial layer with coverage up to 97.68 ± 0.4%, which effectively countered platelet adhesion and the associated risk of thrombosis. This innovative method of creating artificial SDVs that can independently develop their own endothelium signals a remarkable progression in vascular tissue engineering.

Implications for the Future

The success of this technology could dramatically enhance outcomes in transplantations and pave the way for the development of complex vascular structures with branches and curves. Indeed, this research opens the door to a new era in medical science, promising improved quality of life for patients worldwide.