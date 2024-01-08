Novartis’s Scemblix Outperforms TKIs in Phase III Trial for Newly Diagnosed CML Patients

In a landmark triumph for Novartis, the pharmaceutical giant has announced a successful primary analysis from the ASC4FIRST Phase III trial. The study offers a comparative evaluation of Scemblix (asciminib) and standard-of-care tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatments, targeting newly diagnosed patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP). This breakthrough trial is the first of its kind to deliver a head-to-head Phase III comparison.

A Superior Performer

The trial has met its primary endpoints, demonstrating that Scemblix has superior major molecular response (MMR) rates when pitted against the TKIs imatinib, nilotinib, dasatinib, and bosutinib. The results show a clinically meaningful and statistically significant difference, underscoring the potential of Scemblix as an effective treatment option.

Safety and Tolerability

Alongside its superior MMR rates, Scemblix also showcased a more favorable safety and tolerability profile. The drug registered fewer adverse events and treatment discontinuations as compared to the investigator-selected standard of care TKIs, further bolstering its position in the treatment paradigm.

Revolutionizing CML Treatment

Scemblix is the first CML treatment that targets the ABL myristoyl pocket. It is approved in over 60 countries for patients who have previously undergone treatment with two or more TKIs. The success of Scemblix stands testament to Novartis’s 20-year legacy in CML treatment and underscores its commitment to continual innovation in the field of blood cancer.

The ASC4FIRST trial is still ongoing, with the next data readout planned for week 96. This will evaluate the key secondary endpoint MMR at week 96 along with additional secondary endpoints. The complete data from the study will be presented at an upcoming medical conference and included in regulatory submissions planned for 2024.