AI & ML

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to Discuss AI, M&A, and Cancer Treatments on CNBC

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Novartis CEO, Vas Narasimhan, will make an appearance on ‘Money Movers CNBC’ to discuss several key issues pertaining to the pharmaceutical industry and his company. The conversation, scheduled at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 8 a.m. Pacific Time (PT), is expected to delve into Novartis’ strategies for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the influence of these strategies on the company’s stock, symbolized as $NVS, and the innovative confluence of artificial intelligence (AI) and pharmaceuticals.

AI: The New Frontier in Pharma

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with the advent of AI. Narasimhan is expected to share his insights on how AI is revolutionizing drug discovery and development. The technology’s potential in interpreting clinical images, identifying genetic mutations in tumors, and streamlining administrative processes is making significant waves in the sector, according to the web page content. AI in healthcare requires a deliberate and targeted approach for adoption and regulatory acceptance, a topic Narasimhan is likely to expound on.

AI and the Fight Against Cancer

Narasimhan’s discussion will also focus on the latest advancements in cancer treatments at Novartis and the role AI is playing in the journey. The potential benefits of AI in identifying suspicious breast masses and facilitating earlier diagnoses are noteworthy aspects. However, challenges persist, including the cost of AI analysis, lack of billing codes for health plans to cover it, and uncertainties surrounding its routine use in clinical practice. Ongoing trials and research in Europe and the United States are currently evaluating AI’s effectiveness in this sphere.

Novartis: Staying Ahead in the Race

With a focus on personalized treatments, improved diagnoses, and AI-driven patient empowerment, Novartis is striving to stay at the forefront of the pharmaceutical industry. The projected growth of the healthcare AI industry and its successful use in detecting severe sepsis and COVID-19 cases demonstrate the potential that AI holds. Narasimhan’s insights into Novartis’ strategies and future plans are bound to offer valuable perspectives on the current state of healthcare and the company’s role in shaping it.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

