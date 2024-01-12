NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition

In a move that underscores the growing importance of personalized nutrition in healthcare, NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect have announced a partnership aimed at improving health outcomes for ProHealth Connect’s network of 46 payers. The innovative collaboration will provide ProHealth members with access to tailored meals, groceries, and nutritional support services, all of which can be purchased using ProHealth Connect-supported flex cards.

Improving Health Equity Through Personalized Nutrition

NourishedRx, a provider of personalized nutritional support, is keenly focused on improving health equity and fostering behavioral change through quality nutrition. The company employs registered dietitians to personalize food recommendations based on individual dietary needs. The ultimate goal, according to Lauren Driscoll, CEO of NourishedRx, is to “create an environment where everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status, can access the nutritional support they need.”

Streamlining Access for Vulnerable Populations

The integration of NourishedRx’s platform with ProHealth Connect’s technology is designed to streamline the process for members, making it more efficient and accessible, particularly for vulnerable populations. Andrew Winakor, president of ProHealth Connect, considers the addition of NourishedRx to their offerings to be a significant advancement in addressing nutrition insecurity and diet-related health outcomes.

The Personalized Nutrition Market: A Growing Trend

The personalized nutrition market, valued at a whopping $35.89 billion by 2030, showcases a growing trend in healthcare that combines machine learning, dietitian support, and convenience to provide tailored wellness and preventative medicine. Other platforms, like MyFoodPlanit and AHARA, offer personalized meal planning and recipe recommendations driven by AI and machine learning, factoring users’ dietary preferences and health history into their algorithms. Season Health, meanwhile, works with Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans to provide dietary support for members with chronic diseases, with registered dietitians on hand to craft customized plans.