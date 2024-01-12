en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition

In a move that underscores the growing importance of personalized nutrition in healthcare, NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect have announced a partnership aimed at improving health outcomes for ProHealth Connect’s network of 46 payers. The innovative collaboration will provide ProHealth members with access to tailored meals, groceries, and nutritional support services, all of which can be purchased using ProHealth Connect-supported flex cards.

Improving Health Equity Through Personalized Nutrition

NourishedRx, a provider of personalized nutritional support, is keenly focused on improving health equity and fostering behavioral change through quality nutrition. The company employs registered dietitians to personalize food recommendations based on individual dietary needs. The ultimate goal, according to Lauren Driscoll, CEO of NourishedRx, is to “create an environment where everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status, can access the nutritional support they need.”

Streamlining Access for Vulnerable Populations

The integration of NourishedRx’s platform with ProHealth Connect’s technology is designed to streamline the process for members, making it more efficient and accessible, particularly for vulnerable populations. Andrew Winakor, president of ProHealth Connect, considers the addition of NourishedRx to their offerings to be a significant advancement in addressing nutrition insecurity and diet-related health outcomes.

The Personalized Nutrition Market: A Growing Trend

The personalized nutrition market, valued at a whopping $35.89 billion by 2030, showcases a growing trend in healthcare that combines machine learning, dietitian support, and convenience to provide tailored wellness and preventative medicine. Other platforms, like MyFoodPlanit and AHARA, offer personalized meal planning and recipe recommendations driven by AI and machine learning, factoring users’ dietary preferences and health history into their algorithms. Season Health, meanwhile, works with Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans to provide dietary support for members with chronic diseases, with registered dietitians on hand to craft customized plans.

0
Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
Autonomix Medical, Inc., a pioneering medical device company, has successfully wrapped up an animal safety study for its proprietary ablation technology. The groundbreaking technology, designed to manage pain and treat diseases related to the nervous system, has met all safety inputs with no reported procedure-related side effects. Focus of the Safety Study The study centered
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
11 mins ago
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
11 mins ago
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
5 mins ago
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
6 mins ago
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
10 mins ago
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
4 seconds
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
43 seconds
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
2 mins
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
2 mins
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
4 mins
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
5 mins
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
5 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
5 mins
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
6 mins
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app