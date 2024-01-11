Nottinghamshire NHS Successfully Resolves Critical Incident Amidst Junior Doctors' Strike

In a significant turn of events, the National Health Service (NHS) in Nottinghamshire, UK, has successfully resolved the critical incident declared on January 3rd. The alert, which was necessitated by a strike by junior doctors over pay disputes, was stood down on January 11th by the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board.

Successful Mitigation Amidst Junior Doctors' Strike

Throughout the six-day strike, the NHS system in Nottinghamshire exhibited remarkable resilience. Despite the challenges posed by the strike, the organisation managed to protect its elective bed base, demonstrating an effective winter plan. It ringfenced approximately 120 beds at Nottingham City Hospital to ensure the continuity of planned operations, while the Queen's Medical Centre concentrated on emergency care.

These measures, though costly—nearly £2m—enabled a much-needed reduction in hospital bed admissions and an increase in patient discharges, ultimately leading to the conclusion of the critical incident.

Continued Pressure on NHS Services

While the immediate crisis has been averted, health officials caution that NHS services continue to experience pressure due to ongoing staff shortages, seasonal illnesses, and winter-related issues. The critical incident status, though lifted in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, remains in place in several other areas due to high demand for care and reduced staffing levels. This situation has resulted in long waits in Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments and for ward admissions.

Public Encouragement and Future Measures

Dr. Dave Briggs, the medical director for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, expressed deep gratitude to the staff for their relentless efforts in maintaining services amidst the crisis. He also urged the public to attend A&E only for genuine emergencies, thereby helping reduce the strain on urgent and emergency care.

As part of their ongoing efforts, NHS organisations are working closely together to share resources, spread demand more evenly, and collaborate with social care colleagues. These measures aim to alleviate staff shortages and additional demand, thereby ensuring continuity in patient care.