Nottingham Triple Murder: Victim's Brother Demands Full Inquiry

In a heartrending appeal for justice, James O'Malley-Kumar, brother of one of the victims of the Nottingham triple murder, is demanding a full inquiry into the mishandled events leading up to the horrific incident. His sister, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, a student at the University of Nottingham, was one of the three lives claimed by Valdo Calocane's violent rampage. The other victims included Barnaby Webber, a fellow student, and Ian Coates, a school caretaker.

The Killer and His Controversial Conviction

Calocane, diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was found guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility — a ruling that has drawn criticism for its seeming leniency. The victims' families, including James O'Malley-Kumar, who has established a charitable foundation to honor Grace's memory, are calling for a thorough examination of the legal and systemic failures that culminated in the tragedy.

Alleged Police Failings and Mental Health Trust Missteps

Condemnations have been directed toward the police for their inaction in arresting Calocane following a previous alleged assault. The mental health trust that had been treating Calocane prior to the murders is also under scrutiny, having been ordered to undergo a review. The victims' families contend that these oversights, among others, contributed to the tragedy and demand accountability from those responsible.

Government Response and the Call for a Public Inquiry

The families' calls for justice have reached the highest echelons of government, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting them personally. While he did not dismiss the possibility of a public inquiry, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has announced a review by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to provide quicker answers. Expected by March, this review is viewed by the families as insufficient — they insist on a full public inquiry.

The Attorney General is currently considering a submission to review Calocane's sentence, in response to concerns that it may be unduly lenient given the gravity of his crimes. As the echoes of this tragic event continue to reverberate, it remains to be seen whether the victims' families will get the thorough investigation they seek, and if the responsible parties will be held accountable.