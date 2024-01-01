Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism

Researchers at Nottingham Trent University in the UK are joining forces with JawSense, a medical technology start-up, to develop a unique headband designed to combat bruxism. This condition, characterized by teeth grinding and jaw clenching, reportedly affects approximately one-third of adults at various stages in their lives. With the creation of this headband, a new treatment option is emerging, offering potential relief to a widespread issue.

Collaborative Innovation to Address Bruxism

Scientists at Nottingham Trent University and JawSense are pioneering a technological solution to bruxism. The smart headband they’re developing is designed to detect episodes of teeth grinding and jaw clenching, subsequently producing gentle vibrations to help relax the jaw muscles. This biofeedback-based approach is a revolutionary step in the field of medical devices, specifically targeting involuntary physical behaviors associated with bruxism.

Funding and Future Prospects

The promising project has attracted significant financial support. It has received nearly £1 million in funding from Innovate UK, signaling strong confidence in this innovative approach to addressing a prevalent medical issue. While still in its development phase, a working prototype of this headband is expected to be available shortly.

Implications for Individuals’ Health

Bruxism can lead to a range of health complications, including headaches, tooth damage, and jaw disorders. By offering a non-invasive, wearable solution to prevent episodes of teeth grinding and jaw clenching, the headband could play a significant role in mitigating these negative impacts. As such, this collaboration between Nottingham Trent University and JawSense signifies not only an innovative approach but also a profound commitment to enhancing individuals’ health.