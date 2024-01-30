Nottingham Attack: Rising Demands for Public Inquiry

In the wake of the appalling Nottingham attacks on June 13, the clamor for a public inquiry into the circumstances that enabled this tragedy is escalating. The attack, orchestrated by triple killer Valdo Calocane, a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, left survivors like Wayne Birkett with life-altering injuries and a community grappling with grief and unanswered questions.

The Demand for a Public Inquiry

Birkett's solicitor, Greg Almond of Rothera Bray Solicitors, along with the families of other victims, are at the forefront of the call for a public inquiry. They argue that the proposed Care Quality Commission review on Nottinghamshire Healthcare Foundation Trust's handling of Calocane's care, announced by Health Secretary Victoria Atkins, falls short of the necessary investigation.

Questioning the System

There are significant concerns regarding the police's failure to act on a warrant for Calocane's arrest, as well as the decision to charge him with manslaughter by diminished responsibility rather than murder. Adding to the controversy, the Attorney General is currently reviewing Calocane's sentence following assertions of it being 'unduly lenient'.

Soliciting Political Support

Labour leader Keir Starmer met with the victims' families to discuss the situation. Solicitor Almond emphasizes the necessity of a public inquiry to provide a full understanding of the events and systemic failures leading up to the attacks. The victims' families continue to demand justice and transparency, asserting that a public inquiry is the only path to achieving these goals.

All parties involved agree that the situation calls for a thorough investigation to prevent such a tragedy from occurring again. The public and the victims' families wait for a decisive response from the government, hoping for a commitment to a public inquiry that will reveal the truth behind the systemic failures that led to this devastating event.