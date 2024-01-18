Notable Progress in Pancreatic Cancer Survival Rates Despite Rising Incidence

The American Cancer Society reports a significant increase in the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer patients in 2024, rising to 13% from 6% in 2014. This progress is largely attributed to advances in detection and improved management strategies for patients with non-metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Advertisment

Improved Survival Rates and New Challenges

According to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), new treatments, specifically neoadjuvant (pre-surgery) and adjuvant (post-surgery) therapies, have been instrumental in this advancement. However, the overall incidence and mortality of pancreatic cancer continue to rise, with an estimated 66,400 new cases and 51,750 deaths expected in 2024. Additionally, PanCAN has observed an increase in pancreatic cancer cases among younger women. The organization suggests that this trend could be linked to obesity and demographic changes.

Advancements in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Advertisment

Results from the Phase Ib ARC-8 study showed promising improvements in survival outcomes for patients with advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer. The study, involving the drug quemliclustat in combination with zimberelimab, nab-paclitaxel, and gemcitabine, showed a 37% reduction in risk of death and a 5.9-month improvement in median overall survival compared to the control group. The most common severe side effects were neutropenia and anemia.

Another breakthrough comes from the Phase II clinical trial by Golden Biotechnology Corp. They investigated the use of Antroquinonol in combination with standard of care treatments for metastatic pancreatic cancer. The study reported a median overall survival of 14.1 months, a notable increase compared to standard treatments.

Continued Research and Awareness

Despite these advancements, PanCAN stresses the need for continued research into early detection methods and improved treatments. Greater awareness of pancreatic cancer symptoms and risk factors is crucial, especially for patients with metastatic disease where progress remains insufficient. Pancreatic cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related death, warranting further exploration for more effective treatments and management strategies.