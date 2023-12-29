en English
Health

Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to ‘Inadequate’ by CQC

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:01 am EST
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to ‘Inadequate’ by CQC

In a distressing revelation, Harvey Lane, a Norwich care home dedicated to individuals with learning difficulties and autism, has been officially downgraded to ‘inadequate’ and subjected to special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The decisive action follows an unannounced inspection in November, which unveiled a series of grave inadequacies, including poor leadership, insufficient safety protocols, and neglectful care.

Unsettling Discoveries

The inspection team encountered a glaring neglect in basic care, marked by an instance where a resident had been fed mainly crisps for a staggering nine days without any protein intake. The home, which can house up to eight people, had six residents at the time of the inspection. Furthermore, the establishment was found to be unclean and lacked a registered manager, raising serious concerns about its operational standards.

Residents’ Perception

Despite the evident shortcomings in management and safety, the residents and their relatives held a contrasting perception of the staff. They described the personnel as kind and caring, suggesting that the issues lie fundamentally in the administration and not in the caregiving frontline.

Provider’s Response

Consensus Support Services Limited, the company operating Harvey Lane, has recognized the lapse in standards. It issued an apology and pledged an unwavering commitment to rectify the issues, promising to work tirelessly towards significant improvements. The provider also took immediate action to address environmental concerns, review risk assessments, and enhance staff training.

While Harvey Lane attempts to overcome its current challenges, it’s worth noting that local authority professionals had previously expressed apprehensions about the service. As the care home faces a stringent review process, it must learn from this incident and strive to provide a safe, dignified, and nurturing environment for its residents.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

