Norwegian ‘Eunuch Maker’ Admits to Running Dark Web Castration Cartel

On the surface, Marius Gustavson appeared to be an ordinary 46-year-old Norwegian man. In the darkness of the cyber world, however, he was known by a far more sinister moniker – ‘The Eunuch Maker.’ Gustavson and his accomplices have now pleaded guilty to a string of heinous crimes, sending shockwaves through the global community.

Unmasking ‘The Eunuch Maker’

Gustavson, who has himself undergone extreme body modification surgeries resulting in the removal of his genitalia, a nipple, and a leg, was the ringleader of a cartel involved in illegal castration and extreme genital modifications. His operations were part of a subculture known as ‘nullos,’ a term used to describe individuals who choose to have their genitals removed. The surgeries performed by Gustavson and his rogue team were not merely acts of personal choice or body autonomy – they were grotesque displays of mutilation, masquerading as empowerment.

The Dark Web’s Gruesome Trade

For over six years, Gustavson and his accomplices streamed their grim procedures on the dark web. Their twisted showmanship earned them hundreds of thousands of dollars from paying customers who tuned in to watch the live-streamed surgeries or view the recorded content on a now-deleted dark website. The motive was clear – financial gain, extracted from the exploitation of vulnerable individuals and the perversion of human curiosity.

The Investigation and Trial

At the Old Bailey Central Criminal Courthouse in London, Gustavson, along with three other men, admitted to their roles in the gruesome cartel. The police have identified at least 13 victims and 29 offenses related to this case, including the sale of body parts and the streaming of content on the dark web. The accused appeared in court via video link from prison, their admissions marking a significant milestone in this deeply disturbing case.