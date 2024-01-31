Northwell Health Expands Pediatric Services with New Surgery Center in Suffolk County

Northwell Health, a leading healthcare provider, has announced a significant enhancement to its pediatric services in Suffolk County, with the opening of a new pediatric surgery center at South Shore University Hospital (SSUH) in Bay Shore. The expansion includes a robust team of nine pediatric general surgeons who were formerly affiliated with Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park. This team will be led by Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, a U.S. Air Force veteran with over two decades of experience in pediatric surgery. Also joining the team is Dr. Naina Bagrodia, who specializes in Pediatric Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation.

Unveiling the Team

Dr. Fitzpatrick, the newly appointed chief of pediatric surgery at SSUH, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the center. Her leadership and clinical acumen will be a valuable asset in delivering high-quality pediatric surgical care to the community. Dr. Bagrodia will serve as co-director at Northwell's Chest Wall Deformity Center, further strengthening the center's capacity to handle complex cases and procedures.

Pediatric Care at its Best

The new pediatric surgical team will conduct elective pediatric surgeries and provide round-the-clock emergency surgical consultations, especially in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. This will significantly enhance the services offered at SSUH, making it a comprehensive healthcare destination for children in Suffolk County. The expansion aims to deliver specialized pediatric care locally, reducing the need for families to travel for treatments. In addition, outpatient offices with extended hours will be established in Suffolk County to increase the accessibility of pediatric services.

A Commitment to Community Health

This enhancement of the pediatrics program is a testament to Northwell Health's commitment to offering comprehensive healthcare to children in the community. It reflects the institution's dedication to the health and well-being of young patients and their families. The strategic growth and broadened footprint of Northwell Health ensures enhanced access to specialized pediatric care in Suffolk County, making a significant contribution to community health.